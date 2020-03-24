WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump seems to be growing more impatient by the day with the economic fallout from U.S. efforts to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Trump says via Twitter today that Americans are anxious to get back to work, where they would still be able to practise social distancing and other measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The message, which the president and his economic advisers began pushing Monday, is at odds with public-health experts who say work and school closures and stay-at-home measures are key to limiting the spread of illness.
The World Health Organization has warned that the pandemic is accelerating, with 100,000 new cases around the world in just the last four days, and the growth curve in the U.S. remains steep.
Trump is also pushing Congress to come together to pass a $2-trillion stimulus package, the promise of which sent stock markets soaring this morning after more than a week of heavy losses.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's confident that Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill will agree today to approve a version of the legislation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.