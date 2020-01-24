WASHINGTON - Donald Trump, anxious to buttress his political bona fides with evangelical Christian voters, was a surprise headliner at Friday's March for Life rally in Washington, calling it his "profound honour" to be the first sitting U.S. president ever to attend.
The annual anti-abortion event attracts thousands of people from across the country to march on Capitol Hill to protest the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized the procedure in all 50 states.
Today's appearance by Trump — whose position on abortion has changed dramatically since he declared in a 1999 interview, "I am pro-choice in every respect" — comes in the midst of his impeachment trial in the Senate.
It also illustrates the importance he places on securing the support of evangelicals to boost his re-election chances in November.
"Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House," he declared.
Trump also used his speech to attack Democrats as embracing "radical and extreme positions" on abortion. He praised those attending the event, saying they were motivated by "pure, unselfish love."
He also recited actions he's taken as president that were sought by social conservatives, including the confirmations of 187 federal judges.
"Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting," Trump said, prompting loud cheers from the many thousands attending the march.
Cracks in his alliance with evangelical Christians appeared late last year when a controversial editorial in the magazine Christianity Today cited the impeachment proceedings when it accused the president of "profoundly immoral" conduct and called for his ouster.
In 2016, Trump declared that his views on abortion had changed and that he opposed the procedure except under certain circumstances, including in cases of rape or incest or when the mother's life is at risk.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2020.
— with files from The Associated Press
