WINNIPEG - The Manitoba government is being blocked again today from introducing its budget.
For a second straight day, members of the Opposition New Democrats are using delay measures to stall proceedings.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew offered a compromise, saying his party would let the Tory government introduce its budget if it agreed to not introduce bills, have question period or other matters.
Tory government house leader Kelvin Goertzen rejected the offer, and accused the Opposition of acting like a dictatorship.
The New Democrats say they are trying to prevent the government from introducing about 20 bills before Tuesday — the deadline to table bills in order to have them passed into law before the summer break.
Speaker Myrna Driedger called a time out and met with caucus representatives behind closed doors, but no deal was reached.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.