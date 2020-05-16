OAKVILLE, Ont. - Police say two people are dead and two others are in hospital after a shooting early Saturday morning in Oakville, Ont., west of Toronto.
Halton Regional Police say they got the call around 3:10 a.m.
They say officers dispatched to a commercial business in an industrial area found one male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a second victim was pronounced dead in hospital, while two other people were being treated for unspecified injuries.
Investigators say it appears to have been a targeted shooting, but offered no further information.
The names of the deceased were not immediately released, and there was no word on a possible suspect or suspects, but police said no arrests had been made.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2020.
