SAGUENAY, Que. - Two people are missing after a landslide in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region following torrential rain on Saturday.
Provincial police say they believe a man and a woman were trying to clear debris left by the storm from a road in Rivière-Éternité, Que. on Saturday afternoon when a river surge caused a landslide.
Police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says they were then swept away by the current.
Police say a third person, a man in his 40s, was rescued from the river and taken to hospital.
He remains in critical condition.
Rivière-Éternité has declared a state of emergency and recommended the community's 400 residents evacuate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.
