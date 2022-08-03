MONTREAL - Two men were shot dead Tuesday night within about an hour of each other and just a few kilometres apart, and Montreal police believe the killings are linked.
"It's very likely these two events are linked, but we cannot confirm it yet at this moment since the investigation is ongoing," Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said Wednesday, adding that she could not provide further details.
Earlier on Wednesday, police had issued conflicting accounts about the connection between the two shootings, which happened about 65 minutes apart. No arrests have been made.
The first victim, 64, was declared dead at the scene at an intersection near a park in the city's St-Laurent borough around 9:45 p.m.
The second victim was Mohamed Salah Belhaj, 48, killed a few kilometres northeast of the first shooting, at an intersection in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 10:50 p.m. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokeswoman for the regional health board, where the victim worked, confirmed his identity.
"We are disturbed to learn of the death in tragic circumstances of Mr. Mohamed Salah Belhaj, intervention officer at the Albert-Prévost Mental Health Hospital," wrote Emilie Jacob, a spokeswoman for the health board serving the Nord-de-l'Île-de-Montréal.
"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones. Support will also be offered to his colleagues to get through this ordeal."
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante tweeted her condolences and said she's confident police will get to the bottom of the killings.
"My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the two victims of the heinous crimes that took place last night in Montreal. I understand the concerns of citizens following these events," Plante wrote.
The shooting deaths were the 16th and 17th homicides reported on Montreal police territory in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2022.
