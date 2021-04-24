TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold in Ontario for Friday night's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot.
Each is worth $5 million.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Apr. 27 will be an estimated $10 million.
