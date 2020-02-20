PORT HURON, Mich. - U.S. border officials say they've seized a human brain that was found in a Canada Post shipment originating from Toronto.
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says officers found the brain in a clear glass mason jar during a routine check at the crossing between Sarnia, Ont., and Port Huron, Mich., on Valentine's Day.
The agency says the manifest listed the item as an "antique teaching specimen," but it had no accompanying paperwork to support its lawful entry into the U.S.
CBP says the shipment was headed for Kenosha, Wis.
It says specialists are in contact with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to figure out what to do with the specimen.
An agency official says in a statement that people looking to bring in such shipments must adhere to a strict import permit program.
"This is just another great example of just one of the many things CBP officers do to protect our nation on a daily basis," CBP area port director Michael Fox said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020
