WASHINGTON - The White House says it is making plans to share up to 60 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
But press secretary Jen Psaki says none of the doses are currently ready — and will be doled out based on need when they are.
Psaki says the U.S. is waiting for approval from the Food and Drug Administration to share 10 million doses "in the coming weeks."
The remaining 50 million doses are still in production and likely won't be subject to approval until May and June.
Psaki says the White House, its COVID-19 advisers and the State Department will be assessing a range of requests from around the world for the surplus doses.
President Joe Biden has said the U.S. hopes to provide more AstraZeneca doses to Canada in the near future, after an initial "loan" of 1.5 million doses last month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.