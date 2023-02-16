Victoria Police are warning dozens of people that their names and other personal information contained in an officer's lost notebook are now being "circulated among the criminal element."
Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak said Thursday the officer's notebook was lost for five days in December, but his office only learned of the loss and the "unacceptable" and "extremely disappointing" privacy breach last week.
While the notebook has been recovered, Manak said police found out the notes were copied by individuals who Victoria Police "regularly interact with" and "are involved in criminality" in the region.
Victoria Police said in a statement the information leaked from the breach has allegedly been used in a crime in Saanich.
No additional details on that case have been released other than to say no one suffered physical injuries.
Both the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner of B.C. and the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner confirm being contacted by Victoria Police.
The complaints commissioner's office also said Victoria Police has officially requested the agency to start an external investigation into "allegations of police misconduct."
The statement said the notebook contained about 60 names and 50 addresses of people involved in "police action or investigation," but none of the names or information relate to witnesses or victims.
Police said they are notifying people whose information was leaked and are advising them to create safety plans to ensure their security, but there is "no indication" that "additional criminal activity" will stem from the breach at this time.
The priority, Victoria Police said, is that the people whose information was leaked "are supported in feeling safe."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2023.
