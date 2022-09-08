The Queen has died at the age of 96. Here is some of the reaction from notable Canadians:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
“She was our Queen for almost half of Canada's existence. And she had an obvious, deep and abiding love and affection for Canadians. She served us all with strength and wisdom for 70 years as we grew into the diverse, optimistic, responsible, ambitious and extraordinary country we are today. As her twelfth Canadian prime minister, I'm having trouble believing that my last sitdown with her was my last. I will so miss those chats. She was thoughtful, wise, curious, helpful, funny, and so much more. In a complicated world, her steady grace and resolve brought comfort and strength to us all. Canada is in mourning. She was one of my favourite people in the world, and I will miss her so.”
_
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon
"For many of us, we have only ever known one Queen. When I was growing up, my grandmother revered The Queen, as did so many in the Arctic. She would tell us stories about Her Majesty, about her role and her commitment. Her Majesty’s warm welcome when we spent time with her earlier this year was a profound moment in our lives and a memory we will cherish forever."
_
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
"Queen Elizabeth II lived a life of history and duty. She was also a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. My thoughts today are for her family who have lost a pillar of strength in their lives."
_
Paul Martin, former prime minister
"Queen Elizabeth was deeply inquisitive and keenly informed. She was exceptionally good company and very witty. At our first meeting, she was kind enough to mention her friendship with my parents who had lived in London when my father served as Canada's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom during the late 1960s. It is difficult to express how much that would have meant to my mother and father who were great admirers of her."
_
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
"I join everyone across our province, country and the world in commemorating the remarkable life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of Canada. Throughout her historic reign, she taught us the true meaning of selfless service. Long live the King!"
_
Ralph Goodale, Canada's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom
"On behalf of all Canadians in the United Kingdom and with a heavy heart, I send my deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an inspiration, her commitment to Canada unwavering. May she rest in everlasting peace."
_
Toronto Mayor John Tory
"On her visit to Toronto in 1973, The Queen praised our city's diversity. She was interested in learning more about our neighbourhoods. During her Royal Tour in 1984, she visited Corso Italia, where 20,000 people came out to greet her. Her last visit to Canada ended in Toronto in 2010. We are thankful for the time she was able to spend here in our city and in Canada. Many people, including me, had the privilege of having met The Queen and to a person appreciate that opportunity to witness her quick wit, grace and wonderful smile."
_
National Hockey League
"The National Hockey League mourns the passing and celebrates the remarkable life of Queen Elizabeth II. She held a special place in the hearts of Canadians and, during her 70-year-reign, connected with our game in memorable ways."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept.8, 2022.
