WINNIPEG - Police allege a Winnipeg man charged with killing a First Nations woman this spring killed three other women around the same time.
Of the latest three, two have been confirmed to be Indigenous and an unidentified woman is believed to be as well.
Jeremy Skibicki was charged with first-degree murder on May 18 and kept in custody after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building. Police later found the rest of her remains in a Winnipeg landfill. Contois lived in Winnipeg but was a member of O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River.
Police said at the time they were not ruling out more victims. On Thursday, they said Skibicki is now charged with first-degree murder in three other deaths between March and May.
Police said Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, and Marcedes Myran, 26, were killed in the first week of May. Both women lived in Winnipeg and were members of Long Plain First Nation.
Police also said a fourth woman is thought to have been killed on or about March 15, 2022. They released a photo of a jacket similar to one she had been wearing.
The bodies of the three latest alleged victims have not been found.
"It's always unsettling whenever there is any kind of a serial killing," said Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth.
"It does involve Indigenous women. We're very sensitive to the whole missing and murdered Indigenous women investigation and inquiry and the recommendations that came out of that."
Smyth would not say whether the women were targeted because they were Indigenous.
Police released few details about their investigation, but said they have no leads to any other potential victims.
They said they are not searching the landfill for the bodies of the three women and would not say whether they were looking anywhere else.
"Investigation-wise, we believe quite honestly there were things very similar to Rebecca Contois, but our investigators are still working through parts of the file," said Insp. Shawn Pike.
Investigators believe Skibicki acted alone and there is no threat to public safety.
"He was arrested as soon as we were aware of what was going on. He has been housed in a correctional facility since that time, and he has, not to my knowledge, been released at any given moment," said Pike.
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham offered his condolences.
"Anger and sorrow — that mix — is what I'm feeling right now, and I think that many in our city are going to be feeling the same," he said.
"These women were members of our community … and as a city, we must all grieve their loss and recognize that we have much more work to do to protect the lives of Indigenous women and girls, including two-spirit and LGBTQ people."
Community supports have been offered to both families, said Angie Tuesday, a family support and resource advocate with the police.
"This is a tremendously difficult time for both these families that we're discussing today, as well as all the families of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls and two-spirit and gender-diverse people in Manitoba. I want to let people know that we are thinking of you, and our hearts are with you at this time."
The Southern Chiefs' Organization offered its condolences to the family, friends and First Nations of the victims.
"We will be keeping you in our thoughts and prayers as you grapple with the news that your loved ones have been taken from us in such a violent way," Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said in a statement.
Long Plain Chief Kyra Wilson called for resources and support for women, girls, two-spiritand gender-diverse people.
"Our First Nation will need support in the days, weeks and months ahead as many of our members will be impacted by this tragic news."
Nahanni Fontaine, the NDP justice critic, visited with Harris' family on Thursday morning.
"It is devastating to see the heartbreak from family. It's devastating to be standing here again to be having these conversations again. It's devastating to be standing here begging society to take this issue seriously," she said in a speech later in the day.
— With files from Steve Lambert
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2022.
