OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Friday, Aug. 20.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

8:45 a.m. – Justin Trudeau to make an announcement to support a safe return to work and school. A media availability will follow. Foodfare, 839 Cavalier Drive, Winnipeg.

___

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Bison Transport, 1001 Sherwin Road, Winnipeg.

7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Kickin’ Horse Saloon, Prairieland Park, 503 Ruth Street West, Saskatoon.

___

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

11 a.m. — Singh addresses the media. Powwow Arbour and teepee, Cowessess First Nation, Sask.

12 p.m. — Visits the Cowessess gravesite.

4 p.m. — Visits a local business in the riding of Regina-Lewvan with NDP candidate Tria Donaldson. 13th Avenue Food and Coffee House, 3136 13th Ave

____

