OTTAWA - Where the leaders are on Saturday, Aug. 21

The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Saturday, Aug. 21.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau has no scheduled public events Saturday.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Winnifred Stewart Association, 11130 131 Street NW, Edmonton.

7 p.m. — Rally with supporters. Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Drive, Delta, B.C.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. The Roof at Soco, 75 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto.

1:30 p.m. — Visit with volunteers at a vaccination clinic. Stock Yards Village, 1980 St Clair Ave W, Unit 4, Toronto.

2:20 p.m. — Meets with supporters at Davenport candidate Alejandra Bravo’s campaign office, 1197 Bloor St. W, Toronto.

___

