The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Friday, Sept. 10. 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Hamilton, Ontario 10:30 a.m. Announcement and media availability.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Mississauga, Ont.
12:30 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82, 35 Front St. N.
Whitby, Ont.
7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Barn at 8870 Ashburn Rd.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Itinerary not yet available.
___
