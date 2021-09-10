The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Friday, Sept. 10. 2021.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Hamilton, Ontario 10:30 a.m. Announcement and media availability.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Mississauga, Ont.

12:30 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 82, 35 Front St. N.

Whitby, Ont.

7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Barn at 8870 Ashburn Rd.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Itinerary not yet available.

___

