The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Monday, Aug. 30
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Granby, Quebec 8:30 a.m. -- Makes an announcement and holds media availability. Centre d'Interprétation de la Nature du Lac Boivin 700 Rue Drummond.
Iqaluit, Nunavut Makes campaign stops. (details yet to be released)
——
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
King City, Ont.
11 a.m. -- Makes announcement and holds media availability. Dog Tales Rescue and Sanctuary. 1405 19th Sideroad.
Markham, Ont.
7 p.m. -- Attends event with supporters. Crystal Fountain Event Venue. 60 McDowell Gate.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Ottawa
9:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement. Tavern on the Hill. 1223 Alexandra Bridge.
Ladysmith, B.C.
4:30 p.m. -- Attends meet-and-greet with supporters. Transfer Beach Park. Transfer Beach Boulevard.
___
