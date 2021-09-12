The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Monday, Sept. 13.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Vancouver
10:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Ottawa
11 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. 2591 Carp Rd.
7 p.m. -- Holds virtual telephone town hall with residents of Ontario. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
9 p.m. -- Holds virtual telephone town hall with residents of British Columbia. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Sioux Lookout, Ont.
8 a.m. -- Holds media availability. Wasaya Airways LP Airport. 17 Airport Rd.
Neskantaga First Nation
11:30 a.m. -- Visits Neskantaga First Nation.
___
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.