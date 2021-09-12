The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Monday, Sept. 13.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Vancouver

10:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Ottawa

11 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. 2591 Carp Rd.

7 p.m. -- Holds virtual telephone town hall with residents of Ontario. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.

9 p.m. -- Holds virtual telephone town hall with residents of British Columbia. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Sioux Lookout, Ont.

8 a.m. -- Holds media availability. Wasaya Airways LP Airport. 17 Airport Rd.

Neskantaga First Nation

11:30 a.m. -- Visits Neskantaga First Nation.

___

