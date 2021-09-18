The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

All times are local.

_____

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Aurora, Ont.

9:00 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability to follow. Exact location not provided.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Dundas, Ont.

10:30 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability. Campaign Office, 81 Highway 5.

Kitchener, Ont.

7:00 p.m. -- Event with supporters. Crowne Plaza Kitchener-Waterloo, 105 King Street East.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Saskatoon, Sask.

8:30 a.m. — Media availability. Kinsmen Avenue Parking Lot East of City Park Playground, 510 25 St. E.

Pense, Sask.

4 p.m. — Meeting with Indigenous leaders and youth. Regina Industrial School Cemetery, 701 Pinkie Rd.

Edmonton

7:15 p.m. — Meeting with health-care workers. Across the street from East Edmonton Health Centre on the corner of 112th Avenue and 80th Street.

___

