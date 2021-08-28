OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Sunday, Aug. 29

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Cambridge, Ont.

11:15 a.m. — Makes announcement and holds media availability. 561 Hespeler Rd.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

10 a.m. — Makes announcement and holds media availability. Salon de Quilles Saint-Hyacinthe, 5550 Trudeau Ave.

Trois-Rivières, Que.

3 p.m. — Attends event with supporters. Complexe Laviolette. 2203 Boulevard des Forges.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Yamachiche, Que.

10:15 a.m. — Makes announcement with Ruth Ellen Brosseau. Café la Bezotte. 601 Ste Anne St.

___

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.