OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Sunday, Aug. 29
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Cambridge, Ont.
11:15 a.m. — Makes announcement and holds media availability. 561 Hespeler Rd.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.
10 a.m. — Makes announcement and holds media availability. Salon de Quilles Saint-Hyacinthe, 5550 Trudeau Ave.
Trois-Rivières, Que.
3 p.m. — Attends event with supporters. Complexe Laviolette. 2203 Boulevard des Forges.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Yamachiche, Que.
10:15 a.m. — Makes announcement with Ruth Ellen Brosseau. Café la Bezotte. 601 Ste Anne St.
___
