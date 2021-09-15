The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Montreal

9:15 a.m. Announcement and media availability. No address provided.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Saint John, N.B.

11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. TSA Curling Club, 49 Dufferin Ave.

Truro, N.S.

7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Truro Farmers Market, 15 Young St.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Toronto

9 a.m. — Announcement about affordable housing. 104 Roseneath Gardens.

Oshawa, Ont.

1:15 p.m. — Meet supporters. Memorial Park, 110 Simcoe St.

Kingston, Ont.

4:15 p.m. — Meet supporters. Lake Ontario Park, 920 King St. W.

___

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.