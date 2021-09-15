The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Montreal
9:15 a.m. Announcement and media availability. No address provided.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Saint John, N.B.
11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. TSA Curling Club, 49 Dufferin Ave.
Truro, N.S.
7 p.m. — Event with supporters. Truro Farmers Market, 15 Young St.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Toronto
9 a.m. — Announcement about affordable housing. 104 Roseneath Gardens.
Oshawa, Ont.
1:15 p.m. — Meet supporters. Memorial Park, 110 Simcoe St.
Kingston, Ont.
4:15 p.m. — Meet supporters. Lake Ontario Park, 920 King St. W.
___
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.