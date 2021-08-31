The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Tuesday, Aug. 31:

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Details of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau's plans were not immediately available.

——

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Ottawa, Ont.

12 p.m. -- Makes announcement and holds media availability. Westin Hotel, 4th floor, 11 Colonel By Drive.

6 p.m. -- Holds a virtual telephone town hall in Atlantic Canada. Westin Hotel, 4th floor, 11 Colonel By Drive.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Coquitlam, B.C.

9 a.m. -- Makes announcement on housing. Pasta Polo, 2754 Barnet Hwy.

Burnaby, B.C.

2:30 p.m. -- Attends a burmashave at his campaign office. 5262 Rumble St.

___

