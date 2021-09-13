The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Richmond, B.C.
8 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. No address provided.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Russell, Ont.
11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Russell Arena, 1084 Concession St.
Ottawa
5:30 p.m. — Virtual town hall with voters in Atlantic Canada.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Toronto
8:30 a.m. — Announcement on cost of cellphone bills and media availability. Outside 245 Bloor St. E.
Kitchener, Ont.
4 p.m. — Attend campaign event. Outside 869 Victoria St. N.
Windsor, Ont.
8 p.m. — Attend campaign event. Gateway Aviation Windsor, 150 Duncan McColl Rd.
___
