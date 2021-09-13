The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Richmond, B.C.

8 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. No address provided.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Russell, Ont.

11 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Russell Arena, 1084 Concession St.

Ottawa

5:30 p.m. — Virtual town hall with voters in Atlantic Canada.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Toronto

8:30 a.m. — Announcement on cost of cellphone bills and media availability. Outside 245 Bloor St. E.

Kitchener, Ont.

4 p.m. — Attend campaign event. Outside 869 Victoria St. N.

Windsor, Ont.

8 p.m. — Attend campaign event. Gateway Aviation Windsor, 150 Duncan McColl Rd.

___

