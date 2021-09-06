OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Tuesday, Sept. 7
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Montreal
8:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability.
Ottawa
5 p.m. -- Participates in virtual volunteer town hall.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Ottawa
10:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement, holds media availability. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
7 p.m. -- Holds virtual telephone town hall with Ontario. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Toronto
8:30 a.m. Makes an announcement about climate action. Distillery Loop. Across from 90 Distillery Lane.
___
