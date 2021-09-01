All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Toronto
10 a.m. -- Makes an announcement and holds media availability. Location and time not yet public.
——
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Ottawa
11 a.m. -- Makes an announcement and holds a media availability. Westin Hotel, 4th floor, 11 Colonel By Drive.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Montreal
9:30 a.m. -- Makes announcement on housing. Peel Basin, corner southwest of 987 de la Commune St. W.
Online
8:30 p.m. ET -- Hosts a virtual town hall.
