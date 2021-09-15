The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Halifax
10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. No address provided.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Jonquière, Que.
10:30 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Legion Canadienne, 2691 Rue de la Salle.
Orford, Que.
6 p.m. — Event with supporters. Hôtel Chéribourg, 2603 Chemin du Parc.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Essex, Ont.
8:45 a.m. — Announcement on long term care and media availability. Across from Revera Iler Lodge Long Term Care Home, 140 Iler Ave.
London, Ont.
11:45 a.m. — Visit with supporters in London West. Outside The Sweet Onion Bistro, 135 Wortley Rd.
Welland, Ont.
2:30 p.m — Visit with supporters in Niagara Centre. Outside CUPE Local 1263, 500 Major Street.
Hamilton
4:15 p.m. — Visit with supporters in Hamilton. Behind United Steelworkers Hall, 1031 Barton Street E.
Brampton, Ont.
6:15 pm. — Visit with supporters in Brampton East. Outside Brampton East NDP Campaign Office, 9300 Goreway Dr.
Concord, Ont.
8:00 p.m — Twitch stream event with Ryan Letourneau (@NorthernLion). Media can watch the stream via the following link: https://www.twitch.tv/jagmeetsingh
____
