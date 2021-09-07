The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Gatineau, Que.
8 p.m. — Take part in French language leaders' debate.
_____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Gatineau, Que.
8 p.m. — Take part in French language leaders' debate.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Gatineau, Que.
8 p.m. — Take part in French language leaders' debate.
___
