The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Gatineau, Que.

8 p.m. — Take part in French language leaders' debate.

_____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Gatineau, Que.

8 p.m. — Take part in French language leaders' debate.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Gatineau, Que.

8 p.m. — Take part in French language leaders' debate.

___

