OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Markham, Ont.
10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Hazelton Avenue and Mackenzie Boulevard.
Barrie, Ont.
3 p.m. — Visits a restaurant. (No location available.)
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Toronto
1 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St. W.
Richmond Hill, Ont.
6:30 p.m. — Rally. Premiere Ballroom and Convention Centre, 9010 Leslie St.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Coquitlam, B.C.
9 a.m. — Announcement and media availability at a PPE manufacturer. Novo Textiles Co. 10 King Edward St., #105
12 p.m. — Visits Olivier's La Boulangerie, 12 King Edward St. #101
Burnaby, B.C.
5 p.m. — Virtual Burnaby South NDP nomination meeting.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.
