OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Markham, Ont.

10 a.m. — Announcement and media availability. Hazelton Avenue and Mackenzie Boulevard.

Barrie, Ont.

3 p.m. — Visits a restaurant. (No location available.)

____

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Toronto

1 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. Hilton Toronto, 145 Richmond St. W.

Richmond Hill, Ont.

6:30 p.m. — Rally. Premiere Ballroom and Convention Centre, 9010 Leslie St.

____

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Coquitlam, B.C.

9 a.m. — Announcement and media availability at a PPE manufacturer. Novo Textiles Co. 10 King Edward St., #105

12 p.m. — Visits Olivier's La Boulangerie, 12 King Edward St. #101

Burnaby, B.C.

5 p.m. — Virtual Burnaby South NDP nomination meeting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.