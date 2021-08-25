OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for day 12, Thursday, Aug. 26.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Quebec City
9 a.m. — Announcement about supporting seniors and media availability.Patro Roc-Amadour, 2301 1re Av.
___
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Ottawa
12 p.m. — Announcement and media availability. 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Dr.
5 p.m. — Virtual telephone town hall in Nova Scotia. 4th floor, Westin Hotel, 11 Colonel By Dr.
____
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
Winnipeg
9:30 a.m. — Housing announcement. Sinclair Park, 490 Sinclair St.
2 p.m. — Makes an announcement with Manitoba First Nations leaders. Oodena Circle at the Forks, 25 Forks Market Rd.
Kenora, Ont.
5:15 p.m. — Meet and greet. Kenora Airport, 1651 Airport Rd.
____
