OTTAWA - The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances for Wednesday, Aug. 25.
All times are local.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau
Surrey, B.C.
- 9 a.m. Announcement and meeting with a family to discuss housing. 17a Ave and 143b St., Surrey, B.C.
____
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole
Brantford and Hamilton, Ont.
11:30 a.m. - Announcement and media availability. Amani Acres, 160 Jerseyville Rd, Brantford.
7 p.m. - Event with supporters. Hamilton Convention Centre. 1 Summers Lane, Hamilton.
___
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh
Windsor, Ont.
10 a.m. - Announcement on affordability. Coventry Gardens, near the Peace Fountain, 4714 Riverside Dr E.
1:30 p.m. - Joins with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens for campaign announcement. Outside St Paul Pumping Station, 7730 Riverside Dr E.
2:45 p.m. - Mainstreeting with Windsor-Essex candidates in Walkerville. Yasmeen Bakery, 1448 Wyandotte St E.
____
