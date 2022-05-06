TORONTO - The National Newspaper Awards for 2022 were awarded Friday night: Here is a list of the winners.
-- Arts and Entertainment: Kate Taylor, Globe and Mail.
-- E. Cora Hind Award for Beat Reporting: Améli Pineda and Magdaline Boutros, Le Devoir.
-- Breaking News: The London Free Press.
-- Breaking News Photo: Tim Krochak, Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-- Business: Greg McArthur, Tim Kiladze, Joe Castaldo and Wendy Stueck, Globe and Mail.
-- Mary Ann Shadd Cary Award for Columns, portfolio: Karyn Pugliese, National Observer.
-- Editorial Cartooning, portfolio: Bruce MacKinnon, Halifax Chronicle Herald.
-- Claude Ryan Award for Editorial Writing, portfolio: David Ebner, Globe and Mail.
-- Explanatory Work: Tu Thanh Ha, Globe and Mail.
-- Feature Photo: Evan Buhler, RMO Today.
-- General News Photo: Nathan Denette, The Canadian Press.
-- Norman Webster Award for International Reporting: Mark MacKinnon, Globe and Mail.
-- George Brown Award for Investigations: Tavia Grant, Tom Cardoso and David Milstead, Globe and Mail.
-- Local Reporting: Tanya Foubert, Evan Buhler and Greg Colgan of RMO Today.
-- William Southam Award for Long Feature: Tori Marlan, Capital Daily.
-- John Wesley Dafoe Award for Politics: Althia Raj, Toronto Star.
-- Presentation/Design: Nathan Pilla, Kelsey Wilson and Tania Pereira, Toronto Star.
-- John Honderich Award for Project of the Year: La Presse.
-- Bob Levin Award for Short Feature: Marcus Gee, Globe and Mail.
-- Sports: Grant Robertson and Rachel Brady, Globe and Mail.
-- Sports Photo: Melissa Tait.
-- Sustained News Coverage: Andrea Woo, Marcus Gee and Ian Brown, Globe and Mail.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2022
