WINNIPEG - A man has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and attempted murder in the deaths of two people and the stabbing of a woman at a Winnipeg hospital.
Trevor Farley, who is 37, was arrested last Wednesday.
Mounties say they first found 73-year-old Judy Swain dead in the Rural Municipality of Hanover, south of Winnipeg, and had information that a suspect was headed to the city.
Police then responded to an assault of a woman in her 60s at Seven Oaks General Hospital in Winnipeg.
Hours later, officers went to a home in the city's West End neighbourhood and found the body 73-year-old Stuart Farley.
Police say Judy Swain and Stuart Farley are Trevor Farley's parents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.
