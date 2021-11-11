OTTAWA - Donning masks alongside poppies in the November chill, Canadians returned to cenotaphs and monuments across much of the country on Thursday morning to remember and pay their respects to those who fought and died in service of the country.
This year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies stand in stark contrast to last year when organizers discouraged people from attending in person because of the second wave of COVID-19.
Since the country's founding, more than 2.3 million Canadians have served in uniform, and more than 120,000 have made the ultimate sacrifice. Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon noted that many of those who did come home were not the same people they were before.
May Simon, who wore the uniform of the Royal Canadian Air Force, attending her first Remembrance Day as the country's commander-in-chief, acknowledged the long history and sacrifice of Indigenous Peoples in uniform.
She noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong during the Korean War and 15 years since the first Canadian woman died in combat, Capt. Nichola Goddard.
"It is important to learn about the stories of soldiers, past and present," May Simon said in a statement. "Though some stories may be hard to hear, it is our responsibility to bear witness. Our hope is that by recalling past sacrifices, we can look to a peaceful future. It is up to all of us. It is in our hands. It is our duty to keep the memory alive."
This year's Remembrance Day also marked the centenary of the poppy being the symbol of remembrance in this country, inspired by John McCrae's legendary poem, "In Flanders Fields."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 100 years later the poppy remains an unmistakable symbol of the somber day.
There was again the reading of the Act of Remembrance in English, French and an Indigenous language, which this year was the Métis language of Michif.
Trudeau and May Simon arrived several minutes later than planned after a suspicious package was found near the cenotaph. The ceremony was already underway when the RCMP cleared the package safely allowing the dignitaries to arrive.
Despite that brief delay, there was a return to some semblance of normalcy in the national capital, as crowds gathered around the National War Memorial, and veterans spread out in front of the monument.
Some restrictions nonetheless remained as COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, with masks and physical distancing requirements in place for anyone in attendance.
About 200 people gathered in Iqaluit to watch the half-hour outdoor ceremony, where temperatures hovered around -20 Celsius.
The ceremony in Nunavut's capital included a parade where RCMP officers marched through a snowy street, joined by soldiers who were in town to help with the city's ongoing water emergency.
In Ottawa, the Royal Canadian Legion again cancelled the traditional veterans’ parade, which has in the past seen elderly veterans from the Second World War and Korea march alongside counterparts from more recent conflicts and operations.
In Halifax, hundreds of people turned out in front of city hall alongside veterans and dignitaries, including Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc, in a change from last year's by-invitation-only event at the city's cenotaph.
The ceremony saw Memorial Cross of Canada recipient Natasha Mohr lay a wreath in memory of her husband, Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Mohr, a 22-year naval veteran who died in 2008 of an illness attributed to his service in the Persian Gulf War.
Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said the turnout, while not what it was in pre-COVID years, "speaks volumes" for the importance people in his city place on Remembrance Day.
"This is a community that respects and honours the role of the military and certainly the role of veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice," he said.
Some Legion branches across the country also avoided in-person events for a second year because of the pandemic, leading many more Canadians to watch their local ceremony on TV or online.
In the Prairies, where some provinces continue to grapple with a devastating fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, nine Royal Canadian Legions planned pared-down events, while the 38 Canadian Brigade Group organized a virtual ceremony with dozens of military members from the Minto Armoury in Winnipeg.
“Our veterans and those serving today represent the very best of what it means to be Canadian," Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said in a statement. "Their selflessness and courage serve as an inspiration to all of us."
There had been questions ahead of this year’s event around whether the government would keep flags at half-mast, as they had been since May in memory of Indigenous children who died attending residential schools.
But the government opted on Sunday to raise the flags back up to their full height before lowering them again on Monday in honour of Indigenous Veterans Day. They were lowered again on Thursday.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a statement praised those who have served the country, and called on the government to do more to improve the lives of veterans.
"They are there to support others, whether they’re called on to care for seniors living in long-term care homes during the worst of the pandemic, or making invaluable contributions to help in global crises," Singh said.
— With files from Keith Doucette in Halifax, Brittany Hobson in Winnipeg, and Emma Tranter in Iqaluit.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2021.
