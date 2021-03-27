VANCOUVER - A woman is dead and six others have been injured in a stabbing attack inside and around a library in North Vancouver, B.C.
Sgt. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a suspect is in custody.
He says the man is in his 20s and has had interactions with police in the past.
Jang says they don't have any information yet about a motive.
Steve Mossop says he and his partner stopped in traffic for a bloodied woman who told them she'd just been stabbed and then they saw several victims within about 100 metres of each other.
On Twitter, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair expressed shock and sadness at what happened in North Vancouver, calling it a "senseless act of violence."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2021.
