CALGARY - Several women say they felt ashamed, confused and violated after appointments with a Calgary neurologist who has admitted to assaulting 28 female patients.
Court heard 20 victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing of Keith Hoyte, who pleaded guilty to the charges in January.
An agreed statement of facts described how the victims, between the ages of 17 and 46, were seeking help for brain ailments such as migraines or seizures.
Yet the victims described how Hoyte fondled their breasts and pricked them with pins, while he made little eye contact or conversation.
Many of the women who spoke out said they refuse to refer to Hoyte as doctor, because he broke his oath to do no harm.
Virtually all described how the assaults sowed a sense of mistrust in the medical profession and fear of seeing doctors.
One woman told the courtroom she was uncomfortable with male doctors even before she was assaulted by Hoyte.
"I couldn't avoid you. You wore the armour of the specialist. You knew we had nowhere else to go," she said.
"You caused this sense of betrayal."
She said she felt like "a desperate soul seeking help reduced to nothing more than a plaything."
Another woman said she relives her assault like a video playing in slow motion in her head.
"Every little detail is highlighted, from the chairs in the waiting room to the pictures on the wall.
"I'm on guard all the time and the feeling of being vulnerable never goes away."
Prosecutor Rosalind Greenwood and defence lawyer Alain Hepner are jointly recommending three years behind bars.
Court heard one victim went to police in 1991, another in 2008 and a third in 2018. Police charged Hoyte with three counts of sexual assault in June 2018. After media reports, 25 more women came forward.
Some complainants said they did not report Hoyte sooner because they thought they wouldn't be believed, would be judged or would be thought of as difficult patients.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2020.
