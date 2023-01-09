WHITEHORSE - A politician who has served in Yukon's legislature since 2016 is the territory's new Liberal leader and next Yukon premier.
The Yukon Liberal Party announced Sunday that Ranj Pillai has been acclaimed as leader by the party's executive.
Pillai replaces Sandy Silver who announced in September that he was stepping down and did not intend to run in the territory's general election in 2025.
A statement from Pillai thanks Silver for his leadership and says he looks forward to working with him "for the remainder of our term."
The statement says information about the swearing-in ceremony will be released soon and details about Pillai's plans for the future will follow.
Pillai inherits a minority government that functions through a confidence and supply agreement with the Yukon New Democrats, after the Yukon Liberals and Yukon Party each took eight seats in the 2021 election.
Pillai says he is proud of what the Liberals have accomplished in the territory, is excited for the future and ready to serve all Yukoners.
"I am committed to working hard, seeking common ground, acting strategically and to fiercely defending the interests of the Yukon," Pillai says in the statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story, a previous version said Pillai was the new Yukon Premier. In fact, he has yet to be sworn in as premier.
