OTTAWA - Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will announce today that Canada is adding more Iranian officials and entities to the sanctions list.
The measures will mean 17 individuals and three entities are barred from entering Canada or doing business with most Canadian firms.
Joly says these sanctions are targeted at Iranian officials who have committed or enabled human-rights violations against women, or perpetuated disinformation.
The list includes Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's recent longtime foreign minister, whom Canadian groups had asked to be sanctioned.
It also includes Saeed Mortazavi, the prosecutor who ordered the torture of Zahra Kazemi, an Iranian Canadian journalist who died in custody in 2003.
Later today, ministers will share more details on the round of sanctions announced last Friday, which are meant to bar high-ranking members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps from entering Canada, for life.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.