METEPENAGIAG, N.B. - The head of Canada's largest Indigenous organization says the only way to overcome racism in Canada's policing agencies is to impose systemic change and a zero-tolerance policy aimed at eliminating the excessive use of force.
Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, spoke briefly with journalists Monday via conference call to express his outrage following a series of violent, and in some cases fatal, encounters between police and Indigenous people across Canada.
Speaking from Ottawa, Bellegarde said the role of police is to protect and serve, not to assault and kill.
He renewed his call for an independent, third-party review of the fatal police shootings of two Indigenous people in New Brunswick within the last two weeks.
And he talked about one recent video showing police in Alberta arresting an Indigenous leader in a manner he described as an attack.
The shootings have prompted other calls for an independent inquiry and an overhaul of policing in the province, where the minister of Aboriginal affairs has already said there is a problem with systemic racism.
As well, the shootings have become part of a broader international discussion about police brutality and racism, which has gained prominence since police in Minnesota were implicated in the death of a Black man during a violent arrest on May 25.
Quebec's independent police watchdog agency has been called in to investigate both New Brunswick shootings because the province does not have its own police oversight agency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.
