The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Tuesday announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and two more deaths.
There are currently 458 active cases with 60 having resolved since Monday.
Of the 58 new cases, 37 are close contact, 6 no known exposure and 15 pending. 54 of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 4 in First Nation communities.
The hospital is down 7 active cases since Monday. The hospital caseload is currently at 29 patients hospitalized with 9 in ICU.
Total deaths in the region is at 35.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,082. Of that, 1,589 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 12.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.