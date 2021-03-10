The Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the region, and two more deaths.
There are currently 414 active cases with 88 having resolved since Tuesday.
Of the 46 new cases, 18 are close contact, 9 no known exposure, 4 Walford Retirement Home outbreak and 15 pending.
Forty of the cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area with 4 in First Nation communities, and 2 in the District.
The hospital is up 2 active cases since Tuesday. The hospital caseload is currently at 31 patients hospitalized with 10 in ICU.
Total deaths in the region is at 37.
Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region is 2,128. Of that, 1,677 have been resolved.
The TBDHU region is currently in a Grey lockdown level.
The Province will re-evaluate our region's status and announce any changes to the level on Friday, March 12.
To learn what is expected in a Grey zone, visit: www.tbdhu.com/currentlevel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.