BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. — Police say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a hotel in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale. Police said officers who responded about 2:35 a.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired on the fifth floor of the Indian Lakes Hotel saw several people fleeing the hotel. Bloomingdale Public Safety Director Frank Giammarese tells WLS-TV that those who were shot were taken to hospitals. A man in his 20s was later pronounced dead. He says that one or more suspects involved might have fled after the shooting. It's not clear what led to the shooting.
1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Heartland' star on leaving the show: 'It was time to move in a new direction'
- Company converts shipping containers into homes
- Lisa Laco will be missed; But few tears shed over departures of Payette, Beyak, Sloan
- That ’70s Show
- Alstom takes over rail plant
- Distress call believed to be false alarm
- Man accused of murdering brother
- Another virus death reported in district
- Cookie-baking marathon tries to keep up
- Tbaytel cell service goes down
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Canadians Ritchie and MacIsaac-Jones earn top-20 skate-ski sprint results
- The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
- 1 dead, several injured in hotel shooting in Chicago suburb
- Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh dies at 61 from cancer
- Nova Scotia Liberals to choose next leader and premier of the province
- Grymes back for third stint with Edmonton after his release by BC Lions
- LaManna prepares for super job at Super Bowl
- Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
The Interstellar Outdoor Cinema has set up shop temporarily in the north parking lot of the Intercity Shopping Centre. Scores of cars lined up at dusk Wednesday night for the Reel Paddling Film Festival, sponsored by Wilderness Supply Thunder Bay. This evening, the big screen will show a con…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.