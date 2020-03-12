JUNEAU, Alaska - The Alaska Democratic party has not changed its plans for in-person voting sites for its presidential preference primary April 4 but is assessing its plans daily amid concerns about the new coronavirus, a party spokeswoman said Thursday.
Jeanne Devon, the party's communications director, said by email that the party intends to take precautions to prevent the spread of any virus and is paying attention for guidance from local health authorities. She said the party also is encouraging Democrats to vote by mail.
The party, which in the past has run caucuses, is holding a primary instead this year, which includes a vote-by-mail option.
Under its primary plan, the party said it would mail ballots to every person who was registered as a Democrat in Alaska as of Feb. 18. It said ballots are to be postmarked by March 24 to be counted.
In-person voting sites are planned on April 4.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The state has not yet confirmed a case of COVID-19 in Alaska.
