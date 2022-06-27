SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in a presumed migrant smuggling attempt in South Texas. The official says 15 others in the truck were taken to hospitals in the San Antonio, where the bodies were found Monday. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information had not been authorized for public release.
AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov’t stumbles in the dark: Its credibility strained, the lights have gone out on Trudeau’s Liberals
- Woman on motorcycle killed in crash with moose
- New look for Husky the Muskie
- Hospital's board advisor moved up to top spot
- Pride Street Festival brought kindness, togetherness
- Wave the Maple Leaf with pride, not protest, and let’s regain our sense of hope on Canada Day
- Beware of scammers, warn Nipigon police
- Motorcyclist accused of dangerous driving
- Resolute pledges strong ties with Indigenous stakeholders
- Used book sale to cover wide range of interests
Images
Videos
Latest News
- AP source: At least 40 found dead in back of tractor trailer
- Mariners' Winker, Crawford, J-Rod suspended for Angels brawl
- Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games
- Bulldogs beat Cataractes in OT semifinal thriller, advance to Memorial Cup final
- Britney Spears' ex ordered to trial on stalking charge
- Mary Mara, TV actor for decades, dies in apparent drowning
- 3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri
- Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
Country singer Dallas Smith returned to the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium, Thursday night, for a night of high energy entertainment. The Canadian performer had a banner year in 2021 winning the Country Music Awards entertainer of the year, as well as the single of the year. The band is cu…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.