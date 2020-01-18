CANBERRA, Australia - In a story on Jan. 17, 2020, about specialist firefighters who have saved the world’s last remaining wild stand of a prehistoric tree from Australia's wildfires, The Associated Press erroneously reported the size of Wollemi National Park. It is 5,000 square kilometres (1,930 square miles), not 5,000 hectares (12,400 acres).
Correction: Australia-Dinosaur Trees story
