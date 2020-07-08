AUSTIN, Texas - In a story July 7 about confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassing 10,000 in one day for the first time, The Associated Press misidentified McAllen Medical Center’s CEO. His name is Todd Mann, not Michael Mann.
