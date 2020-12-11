WASHINGTON - In a story December 10, 2020, about slowing economies in the U.S. and Europe, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Montrell McGraw is a member of an advocacy group called “Stand Up Louisiana.” The group is actually called “Step Up Louisiana.”
The Interstellar Outdoor Cinema has set up shop temporarily in the north parking lot of the Intercity Shopping Centre. Scores of cars lined up at dusk Wednesday night for the Reel Paddling Film Festival, sponsored by Wilderness Supply Thunder Bay. This evening, the big screen will show a con…
