JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian militants on Thursday opened fire near a Jewish settlement in the northern West Bank, killing at least one Israeli, according to the country's defense minister.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz expressed his condolences. “Security forces will catch the perpetrator,” he said.
The Israeli military said it was treating other people wounded in the shooting and searching for the attackers.
It said the shooting took place near the settlement of Homesh, in the northern West Bank.
Homesh was one of four West Bank settlements evacuated as part of Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005. According to Israeli media, Jewish settlers from nearby settlements still visit the hilltop to study and pray there.
The shooting comes amid an uptick in Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Early this month, a Palestinian attacker stabbed and seriously wounded an ultra-Orthodox Jew outside Jerusalem's Old City.
And just over a week earlier, a Hamas militant opened fire in the Old City, killing an Israeli man.
In both cases, the attackers were killed by Israeli police. Both attackers appear to have acted on their own.
At the same time, the northern West Bank has seen a sharp jump in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months.
In mid November, Jewish settlers attacked a group of Palestinian farmers with pepper spray and clubs in the farmland near Homesh, wounding four people. There also has been a rise in settler vandalism of Palestinian property.
