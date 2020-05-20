BRUSSELS - Princess Elisabeth, the heir to the Belgian throne, is signing up to do a year in military school to help her prepare for her royal duties.
The palace announced Wednesday that the princess, 18, will enter the Royal Military School in central Brussels for a one-year course in social and military sciences. Her father, King Philippe, also attended the school.
“She joins a long tradition within the royal family,” the statement said.
She is set to graduate from the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales at the end of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.