BRUSSELS - The European Union is grasping the imminent arrival of the Biden administration as a key moment to reset relations with the United States after four years of trans-Atlantic acrimony. With a series of initiatives, the 27 nation bloc is seeking to rekindle the spirit of co-operation that has long defined global diplomacy. But the EU but also acknowledges that future relations will have to adapt to a multi-polar world where China is an ever bigger player. EU partners are seeking a change from Trump’s go-it-alone credo and back a multilateral approach to better deal with global crises. The EU has already invited President-elect Joe Biden to visit Brussels at the earliest opportunity next year.
EU looks forward to Biden resetting trans-Atlantic relations
EU looks forward to Biden resetting trans-Atlantic relations
- Raf Casert The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 new cases detected; 2 hospitalized
- Outbreak declared at another care home
- Pilots looked ‘confident’ in landing
- Comic shop receives lucky front-page mention
- Dozens of new virus cases emerge in Thunder Bay district since Friday
- Millions of dollars spent on another road work season
- Time to buckle up for second wave, warns doctor
- Covid patients jump the gun
- Plaque important ‘gesture,’ shows ‘inclusiveness’
- Nistico was a gifted hockey player, coach, manager
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Bullet holes from 2014 attack on Parliament Hill to be left untouched in renovations
- Saskatchewan government apologizes for photo of same-sex couple on World AIDS Day
- Community-led solutions urged to address gaps in health-care for Indigenous patients
- Who did it? TV viewers intrigued by HBO's 'The Undoing'
- Psychiatrist stops short of saying van attack killer is not criminally responsible
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- First newborn tested for spinal muscular atrophy in Canada hits new milestones
- 'I saw what I saw,' Indigenous Services minister on truck door arrest in Nunavut
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
The Interstellar Outdoor Cinema has set up shop temporarily in the north parking lot of the Intercity Shopping Centre. Scores of cars lined up at dusk Wednesday night for the Reel Paddling Film Festival, sponsored by Wilderness Supply Thunder Bay. This evening, the big screen will show a con…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.