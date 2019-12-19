BERLIN - A senior European Union official says Russia and Ukraine have reached an “agreement in principle” on the future of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said late Thursday in Berlin that the two sides reached an agreement after “very intensive negotiations."
Sefcovic said the agreement covered “all key elements” and described it as "very good and very positive news for Europe, for Russia, for Ukraine, for gas markets and for citizens in all countries.”
The current deal expires at the end of the year.
