COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Around two thirds of Danish voters in a referendum Wednesday backed abandoning the country's 30-year-old opt-out from the European Union’s common defense policy, according to exit polls.
TV2 broadcaster said that 66.6% voted in favor of ending the opt-out — which would have limited practical effect for either Denmark or the EU — and 33.4% against. Public broadcaster DR had the figures at 69% for and 30.9% against.
The polls were published just after voting ended.
The referendum was the latest example of a European country seeking closer defense links with allies in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It follows Sweden and Finland’s historic bids to join NATO — something to be taken up at a summit next month.
The main effect of abandoning the opt-out will be that Danish officials could stay in the room when EU colleagues discuss defense topics, and Danish forces can take part in EU military operations.
It would be the first time that one of the four Danish opt-outs from the EU's Maastricht Treaty, which laid the foundation for political and economic union, is scrapped by voters in Denmark.
“A lot indicates that after 30 years Danes have decided to get rid of the defense waiver,” Søren Pape, head of the opposition Conservative Party told party members.
For decades, Europe’s been a source of contention in Denmark. In 1992, voters set back plans to turn the European construction into a union by rejecting the Maastricht treaty amid widespread opposition to a federal European government that could limit the sovereignty of individual nations.
At an EU summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, later that year, European leaders agreed on a text with tailor-made provisions allowing Danes to ratify a revised treaty with four provisions.
They allowed Danes to stay out of a joint EU citizenship, justice and home affairs, the monetary union which allowed Danes to stay out of the euro and keep the krone, and defense.
___
Follow all of AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.